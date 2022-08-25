 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

QB: Robert Battle, junior, East St. Louis

  • 0
Robert Battle, East St. Louis

Robert Battle, East St. Louis football

The 6-foot-1 and 175-pound Battle enters his third season as the starter after passing for 2,847 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 390 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News