 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Quarantine protocols force Roosevelt to cancel on SLUH
0 comments

Quarantine protocols force Roosevelt to cancel on SLUH

{{featured_button_text}}
Roosevelt football practice

Empty bleachers at Roosevelt High School on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Halfacre

The Roosevelt football team will not be able to play its scheduled game Friday night after a significant number of players were put into quarantine Wednesday due to potential exposure to COVID-19.

Public High League athletics director Teron Sharp confirmed the Roughriders are out this weekend but hope to be back at school and on the field sooner rather than later.

“They are being tested (Wednesday) in an effort to expedite their return to school, as well as to athletics,” Sharp wrote in an email. “Unfortunately, the results won't be back in time to guarantee a deep roster against SLUH.”

Roosevelt opened its season Aug. 27 at Jackson. The reigning Class 5 champion Indians won 80-6.

Roosevelt is scheduled to play at Gateway STEM at noon Sept. 11.

SLUH (0-1) is seeking an opponent for Friday night.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News