Quarantine protocols force Roosevelt to cancel on SLUH

The Roosevelt football team will not be able to play its scheduled game Friday night after a significant number of players were put into quarantine Wednesday due to potential exposure to COVID-19.

Public High League athletics director Teron Sharp confirmed the Roughriders are out this weekend but hope to be back at school and on the field sooner rather than later.

“They are being tested (Wednesday) in an effort to expedite their return to school, as well as to athletics,” Sharp wrote in an email. “Unfortunately, the results won't be back in time to guarantee a deep roster against SLUH.”

Roosevelt opened its season Aug. 27 at Jackson. The reigning Class 5 champion Indians won 80-6.

Roosevelt is scheduled to play at Gateway STEM at noon Sept. 11.

SLUH (0-1) is seeking an opponent for Friday night.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.