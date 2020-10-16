Quarantine puts Pacific, Sullivan, Union football teams on sideline

The two-week hiatus is just another tough break in a season full of them for Sullivan (1-5 overall, 1-3 league). The Eagles have lost three games by six of fewer points and Union beat them 14-0.

Sullivan, Pacific (1-5, 1-2) and Union (3-4, 2-2) all are in the Class 4 District 2 tournament. Union is the only team in that district that has played all its scheduled games this season. Grahl said playing in a season unlike any other had been good for his players.

“It’s been different for the coaches,” he said. “We can all use the distraction. (The players) have been able to find a much needed escape in football and all sports.”

That escape was punctured by the ugly reality that there is always the potential for the virus to rear its ugly head.

“Reality has a way of showing up and punching you in the face,” Grahl said. “Football players and coaches are creatures of habit. Anytime you’re away from each other for an extended period of time it’s weird.”