Raines scores six times to lead Timberland past Pattonville

WENTZVILLE — AJ Raines wasn't about to come out of the game.

The Timberland junior quarterback was shaken up in the first quarter Friday night defending a pass play on defense, but was able to get up and remain in the game as he went on to score six touchdowns — five on the ground — in the Wolves' 50-13 win over Pattonville in a Class 6 District 2 quarterfinal game at Scott Swofford Stadium.

“I knew I wasn't coming out. I just had to rest up,” Raines said. “Five touchdowns? It's been a long time, since probably back in the middle school days (at Wentzville South). The linemen just did their thing and the holes were wide open.”

Fourth-seeded Timberland (7-3) advances to play at No. 1 seed Francis Howell (9-1) in a district semifinal game next Friday night. The Vikings beat the Wolves 56-38 in the teams' regular season meeting just two weeks ago in a game in which Howell led 49-6 at halftime before Timberland had a 32-7 advantage in the second half.

“It's pretty awesome. The last couple years, we've been really bad going out in the first round, so getting this blowout is a big thing,” Raines said. “We've got to come out a little different than the last time we played them (Howell). I think it's going to be a different game.”