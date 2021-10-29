Raines scores six times to lead Timberland past Pattonville

WENTZVILLE — AJ Raines wasn't about to come out of the game.
The Timberland junior quarterback was shaken up in the first quarter Friday night defending a pass play on defense, but was able to get up and remain in the game as he went on to score six touchdowns — five on the ground — in the Wolves' 50-13 win over Pattonville in a Class 6 District 2 quarterfinal game at Scott Swofford Stadium.
“I knew I wasn't coming out. I just had to rest up,” Raines said. “Five touchdowns? It's been a long time, since probably back in the middle school days (at Wentzville South). The linemen just did their thing and the holes were wide open.”
Fourth-seeded Timberland (7-3) advances to play at No. 1 seed Francis Howell (9-1) in a district semifinal game next Friday night. The Vikings beat the Wolves 56-38 in the teams' regular season meeting just two weeks ago in a game in which Howell led 49-6 at halftime before Timberland had a 32-7 advantage in the second half.
“It's pretty awesome. The last couple years, we've been really bad going out in the first round, so getting this blowout is a big thing,” Raines said. “We've got to come out a little different than the last time we played them (Howell). I think it's going to be a different game.”
Timberland was without 1,000-yard rusher Jay Harris, who is no longer with the team due to undisclosed reasons. Without him, the Wolves were able to pepper the Pirates with a dose of Jaden Morrison, a dash of Josh Gibbs and a whole heaping helping of Raines.
“That kid, AJ, was running all over us. He did an outstanding job for them,” Pattonville coach Steve Smith said. “He runs their system very well. It was good to see a kid be able to run an offense like that. Unfortunately, it happened against us. But, he did a great job.”
Raines came into the game second on the team in rushing attempts (134), rushing yards (706) and rushing TDs (7), so he was no stranger to running the ball. Still, he had probably his finest performance of the season against Pattonville.
“He's just an ultra competitor,” Timberland coach Ed Gilreath said. “He's got great instincts out there. He can call plays and he's able to make things happen.”
The Wolves took the opening kickoff and marched 65 yards in 10 plays, taking a 7-0 lead on Raines' 5-yard keeper up the middle.
Fifth-seeded Pattonville (4-6) made it to the Timberland 4-yard-line on its first possession, but the drive was derailed by three holding penalties that wiped out 32 yards rushing and a first down. Eventually, the Pirates were pushed back so far they had a third-and-42. That was the play Raines was shaken up on when he defended a deep, incomplete pass.
“We can't put ourselves in a position where we're behind the sticks and we got way behind the sticks,” Smith said. “We can't get off-schedule that way. And when you're playing against a solid football team, they can capitalize on it.”
After a few moments down on the turf, Raines hopped back up and ran off the field under his own power ahead of the subsequent punt that netted just one yard and set the Wolves up at their own 48.
“I went up for the ball, my teammate hit me in the stomach and I just got the wind knocked out of me,” Raines said.
On the very next play, Raines dashed 52 yards for his second score of the night and a 13-0 lead after the point after attempt clanged off the crossbar.
Pattonville had a much more successful second series and capped the seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 10-yard run by freshman quarterback Kameron Eleby. The Pirates attempted to run in the two-point conversion, but were stopped just short of the goal line to keep it a 13-6 game after one quarter.
Raines struck again with a 15-yard jaunt to the end zone just over three minutes into the second quarter to extend the lead to two scores and he tallied his fourth rushing score of the first half on a 23-yard run with 47.3 seconds left before halftime. Raines' pass to Creighton Ervin on the two-point attempt gave the Wolves a 28-6 lead at the break.
The only score of the third quarter came through the air when Raines tossed a screen to Tank Billings and the junior receiver did the rest, racing 92 yards down the sideline for a TD.
“That was a perfect play call,” Raines said. “And I knew, once he caught it, it was wide open. Tank's a really good receiver.”
Pattonville closed the gap to 35-13 in the first minute of the fourth quarter when Eleby found a wide open Kameron McClain for a 66-yard hook-up. It was the fifth passing TD of the season for the freshman signal caller to go along with six rushing scores.
“Yeah, he's a freshman, but he's had a full season of varsity football,” Smith said. “The bottom line is we've got to improve a lot and that's what this offseason is for.”
Raines tallied his fifth TD on the ground with a 5-yard scamper midway through the fourth quarter and backup quarterback Ryan Dickherber got in on the fun with a 9-yard rushing TD of his own to close out the scoring with just over four minutes left.