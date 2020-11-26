Rapplean leads Fort Zumwalt North into showdown with powerhouse Jackson

“We were not in good shape,” Rapplean said. “Most of us were dogged by the end of the first quarter. That did not help. It was rough.”

Over the next few weeks Stricker’s words came true. By the end of the second game, another thrilling win over Francis Howell, Rapplean wasn’t nearly as gassed as he’d been the week prior.

“It was a matter of catching your breath and getting used to it,” Rapplean said. “Nothing prepared me for that first week.”

There isn’t much that could prepare Rapplean and Fort Zumwalt North for the challenge that awaits it when it hosts Jackson (12-0) in a Class 5 semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

The 2019 Class 5 runner-up, Jackson has spent this season laying waste to whoever stands in its way. Led by dynamic dual-threat quarterback Cael Welker, the offense is averaging 57 points per game. The Indians have been held to less than 50 points twice this season. Both of those times they hit 49.

“Jackson is good across the board. Offense, defense, special teams, they check all the boxes,” Bacon said. “It’s a pretty advanced offense. They can hurt you in all the different areas.”