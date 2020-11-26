Rapplean leads Fort Zumwalt North into showdown with powerhouse Jackson

Nate Rapplean’s first taste of varsity football did not go as planned.
A sophomore then, he made his debut in the first game of the season at a most inopportune time. It was third down when he was sent in from the sideline to take over at center.
Playing the position was nothing new to Rapplean. Throughout his time in youth football he had only ever been a center. Never a guard, never a tackle. He’d never even harbored dreams of running the ball or scoring a touchdown.
“A lot of people say it’s boring to be a lineman,” Rapplean said. “I love living in the trenches.”
He wasn’t loving it when his first varsity snap sailed over quarterback Joel Hilliard’s head and gave Fort Zumwalt North a fourth down and long against rival Francis Howell in their first matchup since 1999. The Panthers escaped that night with an overtime win after the Vikings’ 18-yard field goal attempt in the final moments of regulation caromed off the upright.
But Rapplean, now 17, was fixated on what went wrong.
“After that I lost all confidence in myself,” Rapplean said.
He might not have believed in himself, but the Fort Zumwalt North coaching staff never lost faith. Rapplean won the starting job at center later that season. It’s been his ever since.
“I hate starting sophomores on the offensive line, it’s the hardest position to do that,” Fort Zumwalt North coach Joe Bacon said. “It’s rare that we do that. He was the best we had. He was just so dependable. He has all those intangibles and he did his job really well.”
Now a senior, the 6-foot and 230-pound Rapplean has done his job better than ever before. The only returning starter on the offensive line this season, Rapplean was recently named the Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division’s player of the year.
You read that right.
He’s not the lineman of the year.
He’s the player of the year.
“When Coach told me that I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ ” Rapplean said with a laugh. “Sometimes I just don’t think I’m that good.”
Bacon was not kidding.
The best team in the GAC Central — and St. Charles County the better part of the last decade — Fort Zumwalt North could have any number of its talented players be named the best of the best.
Quarterback Jack Newcomb has thrown for 1,152 yards, rushed for 779 yards and accounted for 27 touchdowns. Running back Tyler Oakes has 1,133 combined rushing and receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Running back and linebacker Chris Futrell has rushed for 825 yards, scored 19 touchdowns and made 51 tackles and seven sacks.
All of them have a case, but Rapplean was the choice.
“Of all the pieces on offense, and we have good pieces, the most critical one was Nate,” Bacon said. “He does what he does so well. He’s the glue that holds those dudes together.”
Rapplean had another unexpected honor bestowed upon him recently. He was also named a first-team all-conference defensive end.
That was completely unexpected because Rapplean is in his first season playing defensive end. He spent his sophomore and junior seasons strictly as a one-way player. This year the Panthers needed some thump, toughness and heart up front. Rapplean was the obvious choice.
In an attempt to prepare himself for playing both sides of the ball for the first time, Rapplean tried to condition on his own in the offseason as the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into the Panthers’ regular routine. He talked with recent Fort Zumwalt North graduate Gavin Stricker, who pulled double duty in his time.
“He told me that no matter how much I ran, no matter how much I conditioned that first game would beat me down,” Rapplean said. “It would get better.”
The combination of an interrupted offseason and playing both ways did leave Rapplean feeling like roadkill when Fort Zumwalt North opened the season at Battle on a hot, sticky, late August night. The Spartans beat the Panthers 60-43.
“We were not in good shape,” Rapplean said. “Most of us were dogged by the end of the first quarter. That did not help. It was rough.”
Over the next few weeks Stricker’s words came true. By the end of the second game, another thrilling win over Francis Howell, Rapplean wasn’t nearly as gassed as he’d been the week prior.
“It was a matter of catching your breath and getting used to it,” Rapplean said. “Nothing prepared me for that first week.”
There isn’t much that could prepare Rapplean and Fort Zumwalt North for the challenge that awaits it when it hosts Jackson (12-0) in a Class 5 semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
The 2019 Class 5 runner-up, Jackson has spent this season laying waste to whoever stands in its way. Led by dynamic dual-threat quarterback Cael Welker, the offense is averaging 57 points per game. The Indians have been held to less than 50 points twice this season. Both of those times they hit 49.
“Jackson is good across the board. Offense, defense, special teams, they check all the boxes,” Bacon said. “It’s a pretty advanced offense. They can hurt you in all the different areas.”
This is Fort Zumwalt North’s fourth semifinal appearance in five years and Jackson is arguably the best team it will face in that stretch. Last year Carthage nipped Fort Zumwalt North 20-17 in the semis before it edged Jackson 26-20 in overtime of the championship.
Bacon wishes it was a normal year. The electricity that would be crackling in the packed crowd could power all the Christmas lights that will be hung Friday in St. Charles County. As it is, spectators will be reduced to 25 percent of the stadium capacity. But Rapplean said there will be a student section cheering on the Panthers.
“I love that home atmosphere,” Rapplean said. “We’re going to be ready. I’m excited.”
