Raymore-Peculiar denies De Smet a Class 6 football championship repeat

The Spartans couldn't move the ball against the Panthers aggressive front seven. De Smet came into the game with 229 points in 24 quarters but managed just 168 yards on 53 offensive plays. The three-headed running back trio of Taj Butts, Rico Barfield and Darez Snider — all NCAA Division I recruits — combined for 86 yards on 19 carries.

De Smet's quarterback duo hit on 11 of 20 passes for 96 yards.

Ray-Pec broke in front on a 43-yard run by Doss midway through the opening quarter. Doss, a sophomore, hit the line and bounced to the outside to find clear sailing into the end zone.

De Smet moved the ball at times in the first half, crossing midfield three times. But it came up empty each time with a missed field and turnovers on downs.

The Spartans, who trailed 7-0 at half, marched with the second half kickoff to the Panthers 30-yard line. But Ray-Pec dug in, forcing another turnover on downs.

Ray-Pac parlayed that stop into a 64-yard scoring run by Doss on the very next play for a 14-0 lead.

Panthers kickers Trey Kudron then converted on a 45-yard field goal that hit the crossbar before bouncing through.

That signaled that it just wasn't the Spartans day.