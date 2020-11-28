Raymore-Peculiar denies De Smet a Class 6 football championship repeat

JEFFERSON CITY — Robert Steeples knew his De Smet football team had a distinct disadvantage heading into the Class 6 championship contest.
It was all about games played.
The Spartans had just six contests under their belt while Raymore-Peculiar had played a full 13-game schedule.
"I'll take conditioned legs over fresh legs any time," Steeples said.
The conditioned legs won out.
Jaidyn Doss rushed for 190 yards and scored three touchdowns and the Ray-Pec defense dominated the trenches on the way to a 23-0 triumph Saturday in title tilt at Jefferson City High.
Ray-Pec (12-2), located just south of Kansas City, claimed its fourth championship to go along with Class 5 titles in 2004, 2005 and 2006. It ended a string of four consecutive Class 6 state titles for St. Louis area teams.
De Smet (6-1) was looking for consecutive championships and its third overall.
Instead, the Spartans were shut out for the first time since dropping a 20-0 decision to Hazelwood Central on Oct. 21, 2017.
"Just wasn't our best," said De Smet senior wideout Ra'Shod Smith-Harvey.
The Panthers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and blew open the close game with 16 second-half points.
Steeples, who played three years in the NFL, said De Smet's late start to the season because of COVID-19 restrictions and lack of actual game time played a role in the outcome.
"That made it challenging," he said. "That stuff matters, that's why we practice."
De Smet senior defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, who is headed to Mizzou, agreed with Steeples.
"It mattered," he said.
The Spartans, who began the year Oct. 10 with a 41-21 win over CBC, lost for the first time in 751 days and had a 20-game winning streak snapped.
"Any time you win that many, you've got to be proud of what you accomplished," Steeples said.
The highly motivated Panthers were on a revenge mission after a 37-0 home loss to De Smet in last season's state semifinals.
"We've been wanting to beat them since April," Ray-Pec senior quarterback Conrad Hawley said.
Added Ray-Pec coach Sean Martin, "These players had a little bit of a chip on their shoulders."
De Smet had been slowed by the injury bug as well, missing at least seven key players according to Steeples. Junior quarterback Seth Marcione took a hit on the leg during the first series of the game and was replaced by sophomore Byron McNair in the second half.
The Spartans couldn't move the ball against the Panthers aggressive front seven. De Smet came into the game with 229 points in 24 quarters but managed just 168 yards on 53 offensive plays. The three-headed running back trio of Taj Butts, Rico Barfield and Darez Snider — all NCAA Division I recruits — combined for 86 yards on 19 carries.
De Smet's quarterback duo hit on 11 of 20 passes for 96 yards.
Ray-Pec broke in front on a 43-yard run by Doss midway through the opening quarter. Doss, a sophomore, hit the line and bounced to the outside to find clear sailing into the end zone.
De Smet moved the ball at times in the first half, crossing midfield three times. But it came up empty each time with a missed field and turnovers on downs.
The Spartans, who trailed 7-0 at half, marched with the second half kickoff to the Panthers 30-yard line. But Ray-Pec dug in, forcing another turnover on downs.
Ray-Pac parlayed that stop into a 64-yard scoring run by Doss on the very next play for a 14-0 lead.
Panthers kickers Trey Kudron then converted on a 45-yard field goal that hit the crossbar before bouncing through.
That signaled that it just wasn't the Spartans day.
Still, Steeples was proud of his team's effort in the shortened seven-game schedule. There was a time when it appeared the Spartans would not have any season at all due to COVID-19.
"It's been a crazy year," Steeples said. "We might not have finished the season as champs, but we still finished (like) family."
De Smet vs. Raymore-Peculiar football
