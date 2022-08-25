 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RB: Jeremiyah Love, senior, CBC

  • 0
Jeremiyah Love, CBC

Jeremiyah Love, CBC football

A 6-foot-1 and 195-pound speed merchant, Love averaged more than 10 yards per carry as rushed for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns. Among the most sought after athletes in the nation with more than 30 scholarship offers.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News