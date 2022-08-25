RB: Jeremiyah Love, senior, CBC

A 6-foot-1 and 195-pound speed merchant, Love averaged more than 10 yards per carry as rushed for 996 yards and 14 touchdowns. Among the most sought after athletes in the nation with more than 30 scholarship offers.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
David Kvidahl is a columnist for STL High School Sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today