Affton topped visiting Gateway STEM 36-26 Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Affton. Contributing to their ground game were Derrick Baker with three rushing touchdowns and Calub Moore with two rushing touchdowns.
Key offensive contributors for Gateway STEM included Demontay Love with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown and Jalen Williams with a rushing touchdowna returning touchdown.
Affton (6-1) will host Jennings on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Gateway STEM (4-3) plays Carnahan at Cleveland on Saturday, October 19 at 1 p.m.