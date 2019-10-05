Red October special: Subscribe now

Belleville East trailed by three after the first half but rallied for a 27-6 win over Belleville West Saturday at Belleville West.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Belleville East. Leading rushers were Anthony Cunningham, Jeremy Schooler and Kameron Sloan each with a rushing touchdown.

Jyaire Bowens also contributed for Belleville East with a receiving touchdown. Logan Seibert led the way for Belleville West with two field goals.

Belleville East (1-5) goes on the road to play Alton on Friday at 7 p.m. Belleville West (2-4) will play at Edwardsville on Friday at 7 p.m.

