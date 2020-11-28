Recap: Blair Oaks beats Cardinal Ritter

Blair Oaks toppled Cardinal Ritter 55-46 Saturday at Cardinal Ritter.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Blair Oaks. Leading rushers were Dylan Hair with three rushing touchdowns and Jayden Purdy with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns.
Blair Oaks also got offensive contributions from Jake Closser and Zach Herigon each with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Cardinal Ritter included Will Jackson with two rushing touchdowns, Kavan Reed with two receiving touchdowns, TJ Atkins with a rushing touchdown, Luther Burden III and Fredrick Moore each with a receiving touchdown.
Blair Oaks (12-1) will play Maryville at Jefferson City on Saturday, December 5 at 1 p.m.
