 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Blair Oaks beats Cardinal Ritter
0 comments

Recap: Blair Oaks beats Cardinal Ritter

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year

Blair Oaks toppled Cardinal Ritter 55-46 Saturday at Cardinal Ritter.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Blair Oaks. Leading rushers were Dylan Hair with three rushing touchdowns and Jayden Purdy with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns.

Blair Oaks also got offensive contributions from Jake Closser and Zach Herigon each with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Cardinal Ritter included Will Jackson with two rushing touchdowns, Kavan Reed with two receiving touchdowns, TJ Atkins with a rushing touchdown, Luther Burden III and Fredrick Moore each with a receiving touchdown.

Blair Oaks (12-1) will play Maryville at Jefferson City on Saturday, December 5 at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports