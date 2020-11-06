 Skip to main content
Recap: Borgia breezes by Priory
Recap: Borgia breezes by Priory

Borgia defeated visiting Priory 43-29 Friday.

Contributing for Borgia were Sam Heggemann with two rushing touchdowns, Sam Schmidt with two receiving touchdowns, Alonzo MacDonald with a rushing touchdown and Tyler Stieffermann with a receiving touchdown. Priory got offensive contributions from Myles Kee with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdowna field goal, Harrison Wilmsen with a rushing touchdown and Jahaad Fort with a receiving touchdown.

Borgia (7-3) will be away at Lutheran North on Friday, November 13 at 7 p.m.

