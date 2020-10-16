 Skip to main content
Recap: Borgia upends Hillsboro
Recap: Borgia upends Hillsboro

Borgia defeated Hillsboro 35-8 Friday at Hillsboro.

Running played a key role in the win for Borgia. Leading rushers were Alonzo MacDonald with two rushing touchdowns, Sam Heggemann and Tyler Stieffermann each with a rushing touchdown.

Ryan Kell also contributed for Borgia with a returning touchdown. Griffin Ray led the way for Hillsboro with a rushing touchdown.

Borgia (4-3) plays at home against Hermann on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m. Hillsboro (4-4) will host Poplar Bluff on Friday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

