Recap: Borgia waltzes over St. Dominic

Borgia upended visiting St. Dominic 30-9 Friday.
Leading the way offensively for Borgia were Tyler Stieffermann with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, Jake Nowak with three field goals and Sam Heggemann with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive players for St. Dominic were Ryan Schwendeman with a rushing touchdown and Jack Heinrich with a field goal.
Borgia (3-3) goes on the road to play Hillsboro on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (4-3) hosts MICDS on Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
