Borgia defeated St. Dominic 41-21 Friday at St. Dominic.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Borgia. Contributing to their ground game were Sam Heggemann with three rushing touchdowns and Alonzo MacDonald with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown.
Tyler Stieffermann also contributed for Borgia with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive players for St. Dominic were Tate Cross, Jackson Dearing and Ryan Schwendeman each with a receiving touchdown.
Borgia (4-2) will play at Cardinal Ritter on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (2-4) will host Kelly on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m.