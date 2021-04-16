 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Breese Central trounces Alton Marquette
0 comments

Recap: Breese Central trounces Alton Marquette

  • 0

Breese Central upended visiting Alton Marquette 41-7 Friday.

Passing played a key role in the win for Breese Central. Contributing to their passing game were Shane Becker with two receiving touchdowns, Seth Becker, Chase Blumenstein and Chase Lewis each with a receiving touchdown.

Miguel Velazquez also contributed for Breese Central with a rushing touchdown. Zachary Smith led Alton Marquette with a rushing touchdown.

Breese Central (4-1) will host Freeburg on Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. Alton Marquette (2-3) will host Columbia on Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports