Recap: Breese Central trounces Alton Marquette

Breese Central upended visiting Alton Marquette 41-7 Friday.
Passing played a key role in the win for Breese Central. Contributing to their passing game were Shane Becker with two receiving touchdowns, Seth Becker, Chase Blumenstein and Chase Lewis each with a receiving touchdown.
Miguel Velazquez also contributed for Breese Central with a rushing touchdown. Zachary Smith led Alton Marquette with a rushing touchdown.
Breese Central (4-1) will host Freeburg on Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. Alton Marquette (2-3) will host Columbia on Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m.