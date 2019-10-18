Breese Central upended Wesclin 43-6 Friday at Wesclin.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Breese Central. Key rushers included Tyler Huegen with three rushing touchdowns and Christian Tehandon with two rushing touchdowns.
Other key offensive contributors for Breese Central included Shane Becker and Marcus Price each with a receiving touchdown. Josh Serrano was the leading scorer for Wesclin with a receiving touchdown.
Breese Central (4-4) plays at home against Herrin on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Wesclin (2-6) plays at home against Lawrenceville, Illinois on Saturday, October 26 at 1 p.m.