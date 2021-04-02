 Skip to main content
Recap: Breese Central trounces Wood River
Breese Central upended Wood River 44-6 Friday at Wood River.

Passing played a key role in the win for Breese Central. Leading receivers were Shane Becker with three receiving touchdowns and Chase Blumenstein with a receiving touchdown.

Also contributing for Breese Central were Kyle Athmer and Gavin Watts each with a rushing touchdown. Brody Newberry led the way for Wood River with a rushing touchdown.

Breese Central (3-0) will be away at Salem, Illinois on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. Wood River (0-3) will host Alton Marquette on Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

