Breese Central waltzed over visiting Freeburg 37-14 Friday.

Receiving played a major role in victory for Breese Central. Contributing to their passing game were Anthony Attaway, Griffen Becker, Benny Lehman and Jack Sterkis each with a receiving touchdown.

Cole Davis also contributed for Breese Central with two rushing touchdowns. Key offensive players for Freeburg were Tucker Murphy with a rushing touchdown and Weston Jarvis with a receiving touchdown.

Breese Central (3-1) goes on the road to play Wood River on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m. Freeburg (2-2) plays at home against Columbia on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m.