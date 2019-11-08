Jon Danford notched four rushing touchdowns to lead Brentwood to a 43-0 win over visiting Harrisburg, Missouri Friday.
Other key offensive contributors for Brentwood included John Clay and Jason Manester each with a rushing touchdown.
