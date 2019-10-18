Cahokia upended visiting Althoff 54-21 Friday.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Cahokia. Key rushers included Quinton Jones, Vincent Perry each with two rushing touchdowns and Chris Bradley with a rushing touchdown.
Other key offensive contributors for Cahokia included Shawn Binford Jr., Jamarion Darough and Steve McCall each with a receiving touchdown. Key offensive players for Althoff were D'Shawn Williams with two rushing touchdowns and Will Ache with a rushing touchdown.
Cahokia (6-2) will be away at O'Fallon on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m. Althoff (3-6) will host Cardinal Ritter on Friday, October 25 at 7 p.m.