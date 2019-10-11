Cape Girardeau Central edged St. Charles West 40-39 Friday at St. Charles West.
Running played a key role in the win for Cape Girardeau Central. Contributing to their ground game were Dony'e Taylor with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, D'angelo Dickison and Dashawn Franklin each with a rushing touchdown.
Damione Edwards also contributed for Cape Girardeau Central with a receiving touchdown. Leading the way offensively for St. Charles West were Dominic Flint with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, Jaron Foster, Brendan Sportsman each with a rushing touchdown and Anthony Lemons with a receiving touchdown.
Cape Girardeau Central (5-2) goes on the road to play De Smet on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. St. Charles West (6-1) travels to St. Charles on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.