Cardinal Ritter upended visiting Borgia 54-8 Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Cardinal Ritter. Contributing to their ground game were Bill Jackson with four rushing touchdowns and Artrell Miller with a rushing touchdown.
Other key offensive contributors for Cardinal Ritter were Luther Burden III with two receiving touchdowns and Keavion Long with a receiving touchdown. Brandon Mitchell was the leading scorer for Borgia with a receiving touchdown.
Cardinal Ritter (7-0) plays at home against Granite City on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Borgia (4-3) plays at home against Festus on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.