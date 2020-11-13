Recap: Cardinal Ritter triumphs over St. Clair

Cardinal Ritter triumphed over St. Clair 53-13 Friday at St. Clair.
Leading the way offensively for Cardinal Ritter were Will Jackson with two rushing touchdowns, Artrell Miller with a rushing touchdown, Luther Burden III, Amaryrious Edwards, Keavion Long each with a receiving touchdown, Lawrence McConnell and George Moore each with a returning touchdown. Leading the way offensively for St. Clair were Wes Hinson and Lance McCoy each with a rushing touchdown.
Cardinal Ritter (3-3) will host Kennett on Saturday, November 21.
