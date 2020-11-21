Recap: Cardinal Ritter trounces Kennett

Cardinal Ritter upended visiting Kennett 45-7 Saturday.
Passing played a key role in the win for Cardinal Ritter. Contributing to their passing game were Luther Burden III with three receiving touchdowns, Fredrick Moore with two receiving touchdowns, Amaryrious Edwards and Keavion Long each with a receiving touchdown.
Jordan Jarrett led the way for Kennett with a rushing touchdown.
Cardinal Ritter (4-3) goes on the road to play Blair Oaks on Saturday, November 28.
