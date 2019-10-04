Cardinal Ritter upended St. Mary's 46-20 Friday at St. Mary's.
Receiving played a key role in the win for Cardinal Ritter. Key receivers included TJ Atkins, Amaryrious Edwards, Keavion Long and Kavan Reed each with a receiving touchdown.
Also contributing for Cardinal Ritter were Bill Jackson with two rushing touchdowns and Artrell Miller with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for St. Mary's were Kevin Coleman with two receiving touchdowns and Mekhi Holmes with a receiving touchdown.
Cardinal Ritter (6-0) will host Borgia on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m. St. Mary's (3-3) will play at Tolton Catholic on Friday, October 11 at 7 p.m.