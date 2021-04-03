Recap: Carnahan topples Gateway STEM

Carnahan trailed by six after the first half but rallied for a 30-26 victory over visiting Gateway STEM Saturday at Cleveland.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Carnahan. Key rushers included Tracy Fauntleroy with two rushing touchdowns and Carlo Holmes with a rushing touchdown.
Keith Hudson also contributed for Carnahan with a receiving touchdown. Gateway STEM got points from Jaylan Williams with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns and Devon Johnson with a receiving touchdown.
Carnahan (2-0) plays Vashon at Soldan on Saturday, April 10 at noon. Gateway STEM (2-1) hosts Lift For Life on Saturday, April 10 at noon.