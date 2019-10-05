CBC trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 42-31 victory over visiting Winton Woods (Ohio) Saturday.
Passing played a key role in the win for CBC. Key receivers included Zach Hahn with three receiving touchdowns and Tyler Dixon with a receiving touchdown.
CBC also got offensive contributions from Ray Lingard and Arthur McAlpine each with a rushing touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Winton Woods (Ohio) were Miyan Williams, MiChale Wingfield each with a rushing touchdown, DaShawn Clifton, Bryant Johnson each with a receiving touchdown and Romel Velasquez with a field goal.
CBC (5-1) will host Vianney on Friday at 7 p.m. Winton Woods (Ohio) (4-2) plays at Edgewood (Ohio) on Friday at 7 p.m.