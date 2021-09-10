Recap: CBC breezes by De Smet

Patrick Heitert notched four rushing touchdowns to lead CBC to a 44-29 victory over visiting De Smet Friday.
Also contributing points for CBC were Ayden Robinson-Wayne with a receiving touchdown and Michael Teason with a returning touchdown. Key offensive contributors for De Smet included Keshawn Ford with a rushing touchdown, Gavin Bomstad, Curtis Mayes each with a receiving touchdown and Christian Gray with a returning touchdown.
CBC (2-1) hosts Vianney on Friday, September 17 at 6 p.m. De Smet (1-2) will host Chaminade on Friday, September 17 at 6 p.m.
