Recap: CBC breezes by De Smet

Patrick Heitert notched four rushing touchdowns to lead CBC to a 44-29 victory over visiting De Smet Friday.

Also contributing points for CBC were Ayden Robinson-Wayne with a receiving touchdown and Michael Teason with a returning touchdown. Key offensive contributors for De Smet included Keshawn Ford with a rushing touchdown, Gavin Bomstad, Curtis Mayes each with a receiving touchdown and Christian Gray with a returning touchdown.