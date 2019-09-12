CBC routed Chaminade 56-26 Thursday at Chaminade.
Key offensive contributors for CBC included Ayden Robinson-Wayne with three rushing touchdowns, Jordan Clay with two rushing touchdowns, Tyler Dixon with a receiving touchdown, Patrick Heitert and Arthur McAlpine each with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive players for Chaminade were Brady Cook a rushing touchdown, Loren Fortune Jr, Elijah Griffin and Amar Johnson each with a receiving touchdown.
CBC (3-0) will host De Smet on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. Chaminade (2-1) plays at home against Vianney on Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.