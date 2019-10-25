CBC trounced visiting Belleville West 48-14 Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for CBC. Key rushers included Ray Lingard with two rushing touchdowns, Arthur McAlpine and Ayden Robinson-Wayne each with a rushing touchdown.
Other players with numbers for CBC were Chevalier Brensen with a receiving touchdown, Eric Loomis with two field goals and Cameron Powell with a returning touchdown. Contributing for Belleville West were Jordan Bruce with a rushing touchdown and Presson Maddox with a returning touchdown.