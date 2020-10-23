Recap: CBC triumphs over Chaminade

CBC triumphed over visiting Chaminade 49-19 Friday.
Passing played a key role in the win for CBC. Key receivers included Chevalier Brenson, Zach Hahn each with two receiving touchdowns and Kenneth Hamilton with a receiving touchdown.
Also contributing for CBC were Jordan Clay and Ralph Dixon each with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Chaminade included Amar Johnson with a rushing touchdown, Teddy Sudekum with a receiving touchdown and Owen Boyette with a returning touchdown.
