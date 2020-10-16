Recap: CBC triumphs over Vianney

CBC triumphed over Vianney 42-3 Friday at Vianney.
CBC got offensive contributions from Jordan Clay with two rushing touchdowns, Chevalier Brenson with two receiving touchdowns, Ralph Dixon with a rushing touchdown and Zach Hahn with a receiving touchdown. Cole Petrus led the way for Vianney with a field goal.
CBC (2-1) hosts Chaminade on Friday, October 23 at 6 p.m. Vianney (0-3) plays at SLUH on Friday, October 23 at 6 p.m.
