 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: CBC triumphs over Vianney
0 comments

Recap: CBC triumphs over Vianney

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

CBC triumphed over Vianney 42-3 Friday at Vianney.

CBC got offensive contributions from Jordan Clay with two rushing touchdowns, Chevalier Brenson with two receiving touchdowns, Ralph Dixon with a rushing touchdown and Zach Hahn with a receiving touchdown. Cole Petrus led the way for Vianney with a field goal.

CBC (2-1) hosts Chaminade on Friday, October 23 at 6 p.m. Vianney (0-3) plays at SLUH on Friday, October 23 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports