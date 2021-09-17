Recap: CBC triumphs over Vianney

CBC toppled visiting Vianney 63-6 Friday.
Contributing points for CBC were Justin Adewunmi, Ralph Dixon, Jeremiyah Love, Malik Matthews each with a rushing touchdown, Jaden Jones with a receiving touchdown, Kendall Huston, Justus Johnson, Kali St. Julien and Michael Teason each with a returning touchdown. Kel Battle was the leading scorer for Vianney with a receiving touchdown.
CBC (3-1) plays at SLUH on Friday, September 24 at 6 p.m. Vianney (0-4) will host De Smet on Friday, September 24 at 6 p.m.
