Recap: CBC trounces Chaminade

CBC triumphed over visiting Chaminade 49-19 Friday.
Keeping the ball in the air was key for CBC. Contributing to their passing game were Chevalier Brenson, Zach Hahn each with two receiving touchdowns and Kenneth Hamilton with a receiving touchdown.
Also contributing points for CBC were Jordan Clay and Ralph Dixon each with a rushing touchdown. Chaminade got offensive contributions from Amar Johnson with a rushing touchdown, Teddy Sudekum with a receiving touchdown and Owen Boyette with a returning touchdown.
