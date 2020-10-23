 Skip to main content
Recap: CBC trounces Chaminade
Recap: CBC trounces Chaminade

CBC triumphed over visiting Chaminade 49-19 Friday.

Keeping the ball in the air was key for CBC. Contributing to their passing game were Chevalier Brenson, Zach Hahn each with two receiving touchdowns and Kenneth Hamilton with a receiving touchdown.

Also contributing points for CBC were Jordan Clay and Ralph Dixon each with a rushing touchdown. Chaminade got offensive contributions from Amar Johnson with a rushing touchdown, Teddy Sudekum with a receiving touchdown and Owen Boyette with a returning touchdown.

