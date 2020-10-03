 Skip to main content
Recap: CBC trounces Eureka
CBC upended Eureka 42-14 Saturday at Northwest Cedar Hill.

Passing played a key role in the win for CBC. Key receivers included Zach Hahn with three receiving touchdowns and Chevalier Brenson with a receiving touchdown.

Other players with numbers for CBC were Ayden Robinson-Wayne with a rushing touchdown and Dakotah Mayo with a returning touchdown. Jaquari Parks led the way for Eureka with two rushing touchdowns.

CBC (1-0) will play De Smet at Festus on Saturday, October 10 at 5 p.m. Eureka (0-1) plays Lindbergh at Union on Friday at 7 p.m.

