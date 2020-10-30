Recap: CBC trounces Marquette

CBC triumphed over visiting Marquette 63-28 Friday.
Receiving played a key role in the win for CBC. Leading receivers were Chevalier Brenson with three receiving touchdowns, Zach Hahn with two receiving touchdowns and Kenneth Hamilton with a receiving touchdown.
Also contributing offensively for CBC were Patrick Heitert with two rushing touchdowns and Kendall Huston with a returning touchdown. Adding offensive numbers for Marquette were Christopher Kreh with two rushing touchdowns, Anthony Caldwell Jr. and Chance Woley each with a receiving touchdown.
CBC (4-1) will play at De Smet on Friday, November 6.
