 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Centralia, Illinois waltzes over Althoff
0 comments

Recap: Centralia, Illinois waltzes over Althoff

  • 0

Centralia, Illinois upended Althoff 33-7 Friday at Althoff.

Lucious Dones led Althoff with a receiving touchdown.

Centralia, Illinois (1-0) travels to Carbondale on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m. Althoff (0-1) visits Mount Vernon, Illinois on Friday, March 26 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports