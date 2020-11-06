 Skip to main content
Recap: Chaminade beats Ladue
Chaminade trailed by three after the first half but rallied for a 27-20 victory over visiting Ladue Friday.

Rushing played a key role in the win for Chaminade. Leading rushers were Amar Johnson with two rushing touchdowns and Cam Epps with a rushing touchdown.

Elijah Griffin also contributed for Chaminade with a receiving touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Ladue were Jared Rhodes, Mel Woodson each with a rushing touchdown and Mason Taylor with two field goals.

