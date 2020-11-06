Recap: Chaminade beats Ladue

Chaminade trailed by three after the first half but rallied for a 27-20 victory over visiting Ladue Friday.
Rushing played a key role in the win for Chaminade. Leading rushers were Amar Johnson with two rushing touchdowns and Cam Epps with a rushing touchdown.
Elijah Griffin also contributed for Chaminade with a receiving touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Ladue were Jared Rhodes, Mel Woodson each with a rushing touchdown and Mason Taylor with two field goals.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.