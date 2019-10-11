Chaminade trailed by seven after the first half but rallied for a 18-13 victory over SLUH Friday at SLUH.
Passing played a key role in the win for Chaminade. Contributing to their passing game were Grant Finley and Kevin Re each with a receiving touchdown.
Brady Cook also contributed for Chaminade with a rushing touchdown. Brendan Hannah was the leading scorer for SLUH with two rushing touchdowns.
Chaminade (5-2) will host Poplar Bluff on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. SLUH (3-4) will be away at Trinity on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.