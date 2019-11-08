Subscribe for 99¢

Chaminade breezed by visiting Webster Groves 35-21 Friday.

Receiving played a key role in the win for Chaminade. Leading receivers were Amar Johnson with two receiving touchdowns and Elijah Griffin with a receiving touchdown.

Also contributing offensively for Chaminade were Maurice Anthony and Jimmy Grumich each with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Webster Groves were Enrique Quinones with two rushing touchdowns and Jacobie Banks with a receiving touchdown.

Webster Groves (5-5) will play at Kirkwood on Thursday, November 28 at noon.

