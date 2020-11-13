 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Chaminade triumphs over Parkway West
0 comments

Recap: Chaminade triumphs over Parkway West

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

Amar Johnson notched two receiving touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns to lead Chaminade to a 57-14 win over visiting Parkway West Friday.

Chaminade also got points from Cam Epps, Kyouta Setoyama each with a rushing touchdown, Peter Fesler with a returning touchdown and Thomas Prevost with a field goal. Leading the way offensively for Parkway West were Ja'Marion Wayne with a rushing touchdown and Josh Gansen with a receiving touchdown.

Chaminade (4-1) plays at home against Jackson on Friday, November 20 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports