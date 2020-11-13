Recap: Chaminade triumphs over Parkway West

Amar Johnson notched two receiving touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns to lead Chaminade to a 57-14 win over visiting Parkway West Friday.
Chaminade also got points from Cam Epps, Kyouta Setoyama each with a rushing touchdown, Peter Fesler with a returning touchdown and Thomas Prevost with a field goal. Leading the way offensively for Parkway West were Ja'Marion Wayne with a rushing touchdown and Josh Gansen with a receiving touchdown.
Chaminade (4-1) plays at home against Jackson on Friday, November 20 at 7 p.m.
