Nick Walker scored a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns to lead Civic Memorial to a 34-14 win over Waterloo Friday at Waterloo.
Other players with numbers for Civic Memorial included Chandler Powell and Noah Turbyfill each with a rushing touchdown. Key offensive contributors for Waterloo were William Gilbert with a rushing touchdown and Ethan Horvath with a receiving touchdown.
Civic Memorial (5-2) visits Triad on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Waterloo (1-6) will play at Mascoutah on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.