Recap: Clayton breezes by Affton
Recap: Clayton breezes by Affton

Isaiah Moore scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Clayton to a 33-12 victory over visiting Affton Monday.

Calvin Swinney also contributed for Clayton with two rushing touchdowns. Leading the way offensively for Affton were Jaelyn Duncan with a rushing touchdown and Terran Mitchell with a returning touchdown.

Clayton (1-3) plays at home against Principia on Saturday at noon. Affton (0-4) will play at McCluer on Saturday at 1 p.m.

