 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Columbia breezes by Freeburg
0 comments

Recap: Columbia breezes by Freeburg

  • 0

Columbia waltzed over visiting Freeburg 44-21 Friday.

Rushing played a major role in victory for Columbia. Key rushers included Kyle McConachie with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, Londyn Little and Dominic Voegele each with a rushing touchdown.

Other players with points for Columbia included Andrew Maulding with a receiving touchdown and Adam Wibbenmeyer with a field goal. Leading the way offensively for Freeburg were Griffin Range, Lucas Stone each with a rushing touchdown and Eli Hoerner with a receiving touchdown.

Columbia (3-1) hosts Wood River on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m. Freeburg (3-1) will host Salem, Illinois on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports