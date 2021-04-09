Recap: Columbia breezes by Freeburg

Columbia waltzed over visiting Freeburg 44-21 Friday.
Rushing played a major role in victory for Columbia. Key rushers included Kyle McConachie with a receiving touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, Londyn Little and Dominic Voegele each with a rushing touchdown.
Other players with points for Columbia included Andrew Maulding with a receiving touchdown and Adam Wibbenmeyer with a field goal. Leading the way offensively for Freeburg were Griffin Range, Lucas Stone each with a rushing touchdown and Eli Hoerner with a receiving touchdown.
Columbia (3-1) hosts Wood River on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m. Freeburg (3-1) will host Salem, Illinois on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m.