Columbia toppled visiting Roxana 56-28 Saturday.
Running played a key role in the win for Columbia. Leading rushers were Donavan Bieber with three rushing touchdowns, Nic Horner and Ronnie Hunsaker each with a rushing touchdown.
Londyn Little also contributed for Columbia with two receiving touchdownsa returning touchdown. Leading the way offensively for Roxana were David Pluester with three rushing touchdowns and Jacob Rexford with a rushing touchdown.
Columbia (10-0) will play at Prairie Central on Saturday, November 9.