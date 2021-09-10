 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Columbia trounces Alton Marquette
0 comments

Recap: Columbia trounces Alton Marquette

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kyle McConachie scored a receiving touchdown and three rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown to lead Columbia to a 48-14 win over visiting Alton Marquette Friday.

Other players with numbers for Columbia were Dominic Voegele with a rushing touchdown and Carter Hicks with a receiving touchdown. Alton Marquette got offensive contributions from Michael Allen and Johnny Everage each with a rushing touchdown.

Columbia (1-2) travels to Roxana on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Alton Marquette (0-3) visits Mater Dei on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News