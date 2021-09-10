Recap: Columbia trounces Alton Marquette

Kyle McConachie scored a receiving touchdown and three rushing touchdownsa returning touchdown to lead Columbia to a 48-14 win over visiting Alton Marquette Friday.
Other players with numbers for Columbia were Dominic Voegele with a rushing touchdown and Carter Hicks with a receiving touchdown. Alton Marquette got offensive contributions from Michael Allen and Johnny Everage each with a rushing touchdown.
Columbia (1-2) travels to Roxana on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Alton Marquette (0-3) visits Mater Dei on Friday, September 17 at 7 p.m.
