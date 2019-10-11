Columbia trounced visiting Breese Central 56-18 Friday.
Keeping the ball in the air was key for Columbia. Leading receivers were Sam Horner with four receiving touchdowns, Donavan Bieber with a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown and Londyn Little with a receiving touchdown.
Nic Horner also contributed for Columbia with a rushing touchdown. Breese Central got points from John Walsh with two receiving touchdowns and Shane Becker with a receiving touchdown.
Columbia (7-0) will be away at Red Bud on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m. Breese Central (3-4) travels to Wesclin on Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.