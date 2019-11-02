Columbia upended visiting Roxana 56-28 Saturday.
Running played a key role in the win for Columbia. Key rushers included Donavan Bieber with three rushing touchdowns, Nic Horner and Ronnie Hunsaker each with a rushing touchdown.
Londyn Little also contributed for Columbia with two receiving touchdownsa returning touchdown. Key offensive players for Roxana were David Pluester with three rushing touchdowns and Jacob Rexford with a rushing touchdown.
Columbia (10-0) will be away at Prairie Central on Saturday, November 9.