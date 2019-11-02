Team up with us for 99¢

Columbia upended visiting Roxana 56-28 Saturday.

Running played a key role in the win for Columbia. Key rushers included Donavan Bieber with three rushing touchdowns, Nic Horner and Ronnie Hunsaker each with a rushing touchdown.

Londyn Little also contributed for Columbia with two receiving touchdownsa returning touchdown. Key offensive players for Roxana were David Pluester with three rushing touchdowns and Jacob Rexford with a rushing touchdown.

Columbia (10-0) will be away at Prairie Central on Saturday, November 9.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.