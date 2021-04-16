Recap: Columbia trounces Wood River

Columbia toppled visiting Wood River 49-14 Friday.
Keeping the ball in the air was key for Columbia. Key receivers included Londyn Little with two receiving touchdownsa returning touchdown, Oliver Schrader and Aaron Teutrine each with a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown.
Also contributing points for Columbia were Kyle McConachie and Dominic Voegele each with a rushing touchdown. Contributing for Wood River were Ryan Dawson and Brody Newberry each with a receiving touchdown.
Columbia (4-1) plays at Alton Marquette on Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m. Wood River (0-5) travels to Salem, Illinois on Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m.