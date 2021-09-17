Recap: Columbia upends Roxana

Jay Mistler notched a receiving touchdowna returning touchdown to lead Columbia to a 21-0 win over Roxana Friday at Roxana.
Dominic Voegele also contributed for Columbia with a rushing touchdown.
Columbia (2-2) visits Freeburg on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m. Roxana (1-3) goes on the road to play Salem, Illinois on Friday, September 24 at 7 p.m.
